US Jews plan smaller Hanukkah celebrations amid virus ELANA SCHOR and LUIS ANDRES HENAO, Associated Press Dec. 10, 2020 Updated: Dec. 10, 2020 8:02 p.m.
Jewish Americans from a variety of branches of the faith are celebrating Hanukkah with smaller-than-usual gatherings this year, in hopes of keeping the year-end holiday safe but still joyful as coronavirus cases spike across the country.
Many Jewish Americans are already accustomed to more intimate celebrations of a holiday focused more on the home than on the synagogue, including Haredim or ultra-Orthodox communities. So the recent successful Supreme Court challenge to New York restrictions on in-person worship by some Orthodox groups won't mean much as far as their Hanukkah plans.
ELANA SCHOR and LUIS ANDRES HENAO