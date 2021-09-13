Tom Ford wraps NY Fashion Week with a show of disco glam LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press Sep. 12, 2021 Updated: Sep. 13, 2021 12:27 a.m.
1 of26 A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2022 fashion show at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of26 Models walk the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2022 fashion show at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of26
4 of26 A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2022 fashion show at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of26 A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2022 fashion show at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of26
7 of26 Models walk the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2022 fashion show in the Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of26 A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2022 fashion show in the Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of26
10 of26 A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2022 fashion show in the Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2022 fashion show in the Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of26
13 of26 Model Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2022 fashion show at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of26 A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2022 fashion show at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less 15 of26
16 of26 Models walk the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2022 fashion show at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less
17 of26 Models walk the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2022 fashion show at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less 18 of26
19 of26 Designer Tom Ford walks the runway at the end of his spring/summer 2022 fashion show at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less
20 of26 A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2022 fashion show at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less 21 of26
22 of26 A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2022 fashion show at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 Designer Tom Ford walks the runway at the end of his spring/summer 2022 fashion show at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less 24 of26
25 of26 A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2022 fashion show at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less
26 of26
NEW YORK (AP) — The Champagne was cold and the front row star studded Sunday night as Tom Ford closed New York Fashion Week at Lincoln Center with a spring-summer collection of hopeful, glitzy glam.
His 120 guests — mandatory masks on — were seated on long, soft white couches at the David H. Koch Theater as Ford's models walked in capris and jacket sets of electric blue and pink, purple sequined party looks and embellished gold crop jackets — some all at the same time as his soundtrack pushed the party along.