This Spanish-inspired seafood dish is a simple one-pot meal

This Spanish-inspired seafood dish is a simple one-pot meal. You can substitute halibut, sea bass, or haddock for the cod in this recipe.

Other varieties of hard, cured sausage (such as linguica) can be substituted for the Spanish chorizo; we do not recommend using fresh chorizo.

When shopping for saffron, look for dark red threads without any interspersion of yellow or orange threads, and be prepared for some sticker shock_they don't call it the most expensive spice in the world for nothing, but its distinctive flavor is worth it.

You will need a 12-inch skillet with a tight-fitting lid for this recipe.

COD IN SAFFRON BROTH WITH CHORIZO AND POTATOES

Servings: 4

Start to finish: 1 hour

4 ounces small red potatoes

1 onion

4 garlic cloves

3 ounces Spanish-style chorizo sausage

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon saffron threads

1 (8 ounce) bottle clam juice

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 bay leaf

4 (6- to 8 ounce) skinless cod fillets, 1 to 11/2 inches thick

Salt and pepper

1 lemon

Fresh parsley

1 loaf rustic bread

Slice potatoes 1/4 inch thick. Chop onion fine and mince garlic. Slice chorizo into 1/4 inch-thick rounds.

Heat oil in 12 inch skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion and chorizo and cook until onion is softened and lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in garlic and crumble saffron into skillet and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Stir in clam juice, 3/4 cup water, wine, potatoes, and bay leaf and bring to simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and cook until potatoes are almost tender, about 10 minutes.

Pat cod dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Nestle cod, skinned side down, into skillet and spoon some broth over top. Bring to simmer, cover, and cook until potatoes are fully tender and cod flakes apart when gently prodded with paring knife and registers 140 F, 10 to 15 minutes.

While cod cooks, squeeze 1 teaspoon lemon juice. Mince 2 tablespoons parsley.

Carefully transfer cod to individual shallow bowls. Using slotted spoon, divide potatoes and chorizo evenly among bowls. Discard bay leaf. Stir lemon juice into broth and season with salt and pepper to taste. Spoon broth over cod, sprinkle with parsley, and drizzle with extra oil. Slice bread and serve with cod.

Nutrition information per serving: 238 calories; 109 calories from fat; 12 g fat (4 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 45 mg cholesterol; 567 mg sodium; 9 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 17 g protein.

For more recipes, cooking tips and ingredient and product reviews, visit https://www.americastestkitchen.com. Find more recipes like Cod in Saffron Broth with Chorizo and Potatoes in "Dinner Illustrated ."

