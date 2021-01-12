The power of words in crisis: Who hits mark, and who misses? MICHAEL TACKETT, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 11 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2001 file photo, as rescue efforts continue in the rubble of the World Trade Center in New York, President Bush stands with firefighter Bob Beckwith on a burnt fire truck in front of the World Trade Center during a tour of the devastation. In moments of crisis, American presidents have sought to summon words to match the moment in the hope that the power of oratory can bring order to chaos and despair. Doug Mills/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 This undated illustration depicts President Abraham Lincoln making his Gettysburg Address at the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery on the battlefield at Gettysburg, Pa., Nov. 19, 1863. The cemetery commemorates soldiers who died in the American Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in July. In moments of crisis, American presidents have sought to summon words to match the moment in the hope that the power of oratory can bring order to chaos and despair. AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 FILE - In this June 26, 2015, file photo, President Barack Obama sings "Amazing Grace" during services honoring the life of Rev. Clementa Pinckney, at the College of Charleston TD Arena in Charleston, S.C. In moments of crisis, American presidents have sought to summon words to match the moment in the hope that the power of oratory can bring order to chaos and despair. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 FILE - In this April 21, 1995, file photo, President Bill Clinton pauses in the White House briefing room in Washington while talking about the bombing in Oklahoma City. In moments of crisis, American presidents have sought to summon words to match the moment in the hope that the power of oratory can bring order to chaos and despair. Marcy Nighswander/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Nov. 19, 1944, file photo, President Franklin D. Roosevelt speaks before a nationwide audience from the East Room of the White House in Washington, on the eve of the Sixth War Loan campaign, to urge the people to buy more war bonds. He declared the war is costing $250,000,000 a day. Henry Burroughs/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 FILE - This Jan. 28, 1986, file photo shows President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office of the White House after a televised address to the nation about the space shuttle Challenger explosion. In moments of crisis, American presidents have sought to summon words to match the moment in the hope that the power of oratory can bring order to chaos and despair. Dennis Cook/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — In moments of crisis, of war and terror, of loss and mourning, American leaders have sought to utter words to match the moment in hope that the power of oratory can bring order to chaos and despair.
Lincoln at Gettysburg. Franklin Roosevelt during the Depression and World War II. Reagan after the Challenger disaster. Bill Clinton after the Oklahoma City bombing. George W. Bush with a bullhorn at Ground Zero in 2001 and Barack Obama after the slaughter of congregants at a South Carolina church.
