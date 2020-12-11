'Such is life': In virus wards, death is a foe but a fact JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2020 Updated: Dec. 11, 2020 9:14 a.m.
1 of20 Paramedic Bertrand Brissaud, cares for the patient in room No. 10, a few hours before he died after his nearly month-long battle against COVID-19 at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The patient in room No. 10 died later on Dec. 1. His was one of 775 virus deaths in France that day, adding to a national death toll now topping 56,000 and the worldwide count of more than 1.5 million dead. As one of the man's carers, Brissaud had been more physically intimate with him than many people are with their friends. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 A patient lying in bed in room No. 9, as he battles against COVID-19 at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Even for hospital staff for whom death is a constant, witnessing the loss of a fellow human being to COVID-19 is a churn of emotions. At the Paris hospital that recorded the first virus death outside Asia, nurses and paramedics in the intensive care unit have their own coping mechanisms. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
3 of20 Medical staff, including Dr. Philippe Montravers, second left in background, attend a morning meeting, at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Even for hospital staff for whom death is a constant, witnessing the loss of a fellow human being to COVID-19 is a churn of emotions. At the Paris hospital that recorded the first virus death outside Asia, nurses and paramedics in the intensive care unit have their own coping mechanisms. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
4 of20 Medics walk along a corridor at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Even for hospital staff for whom death is a constant, witnessing the loss of a fellow human being to COVID-19 is a churn of emotions. At the Paris hospital that recorded the first virus death outside Asia, nurses and paramedics in the intensive care unit have their own coping mechanisms. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Nurse Hyad Boina, prepares to care for patients in room No. 9 and 10, both battling against COVID-19 at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
6 of20 Placards reading : "Be Courteous with the Staff" and "All Verbal or Physical Aggression with the Hospital Staff is liable to Criminal Prosecution" are adhered to a wall at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
7 of20 A nurse cares for the patient in room No. 9, during his battle against COVID-19 at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Even for ICU workers for whom death is a constant — and never more so than this year — witnessing the loss of a fellow human being to the virus can be a churn of emotions. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 A medic works in the resuscitation room at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Even for hospital staff for whom death is a constant, witnessing the loss of a fellow human being to COVID-19 is a churn of emotions. At the Paris hospital that recorded the first virus death outside Asia, nurses and paramedics in the intensive care unit have their own coping mechanisms. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
9 of20 Dr. Philippe Montravers poses in front of a collection of portraits of medical staff at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Even for hospital staff for whom death is a constant, witnessing the loss of a fellow human being to COVID-19 is a churn of emotions. At the Paris hospital that recorded the first virus death outside Asia, nurses and paramedics in the intensive care unit have their own coping mechanisms. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
10 of20 Dr. Philippe Montravers is pictured next to room No. 10, hours before the patient inside died after his nearly month-long battle against COVID-19 at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The patient in room No. 10 died later on Dec. 1. His was one of 775 virus deaths in France that day, adding to a national death toll now topping 56,000 and the worldwide count of more than 1.5 million dead. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 A nurse pauses next to room 5 at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Even for hospital staff for whom death is a constant, witnessing the loss of a fellow human being to COVID-19 is a churn of emotions. At the Paris hospital that recorded the first virus death outside Asia, nurses and paramedics in the intensive care unit have their own coping mechanisms. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
12 of20 The unit's psychologist, Emmanuelle Busch, speaks with medical staff next to room 9 and 10 that has patients battling against COVID-19 at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Even for ICU workers for whom death is a constant — and never more so than this year — witnessing the loss of a fellow human being to the virus can be a churn of emotions. For their own good and for their patients, they try to remain detached. They have coping mechanisms. Meditation or talking helps for some. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
13 of20 A child's drawing reads : "Elyana, 5 and a half years-old, Thanks for Papy, the doctors, You are super heroes" next to room No.10 a few hours before the patient there died after his nearly month-long battle against COVID-19 at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The patient in room No. 10 died on Dec. 1. His was one of 775 virus deaths in France that day, adding to a national death toll now topping 56,000 and the worldwide count of more than 1.5 million dead. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 A syringe and protective googles are placed on a table before being used in the treatment of patients in room No. 9 and 10 who were suffering with COVID-19 at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The patient in room No. 10 died later on Dec. 1. His was one of 775 virus deaths in France that day, adding to a national death toll now topping 56,000 and the worldwide count of more than 1.5 million dead. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
15 of20 Nurse Hyad Boina, left, prepares a syringe to use in the treatment of a patient in room No. 9 in his battle against COVID-19 at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
16 of20 The patient in room No. 10, is pictured hours before he died after his nearly month-long battle against COVID-19 at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The patient in room No. 10 died on Dec. 1. His was one of 775 virus deaths in France that day, adding to a national death toll now topping 56,000 and the worldwide count of more than 1.5 million dead. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 A medical staff member uses the escalator at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Even for hospital staff for whom death is a constant, witnessing the loss of a fellow human being to COVID-19 is a churn of emotions. At the Paris hospital that recorded the first virus death outside Asia, nurses and paramedics in the intensive care unit have their own coping mechanisms. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
18 of20 A surgeon washes his hands prior to surgery at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Even for hospital staff for whom death is a constant, witnessing the loss of a fellow human being to COVID-19 is a churn of emotions. At the Paris hospital that recorded the first virus death outside Asia, nurses and paramedics in the intensive care unit have their own coping mechanisms. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
19 of20 Nurse Hyad Boina cares for a patient in room No. 9, during his battle against COVID-19 at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Even for ICU workers for whom death is a constant — and never more so than this year — witnessing the loss of a fellow human being to the virus can be a churn of emotions. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20 Room No. 10, lays empty of the patient who the previous evening lost his nearly month-long battle against COVID-19 at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. The patient in room No. 10 died on Dec. 1. His was one of 775 virus deaths in France that day, adding to a national death toll now topping 56,000 and the worldwide count of more than 1.5 million dead. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — During their daily morning round of the intensive care unit, hospital staffers and medical students pause outside room No. 10, abruptly emptied of the patient who lost his nearly month-long battle against COVID-19 the previous evening.
The man died at 6:12 p.m., the medic leading the briefing tells the group. There is a short hush. And then they walk on.