Spice your turkey burgers up with some mango chutney

Sweet, spicy, fruity and jammy, mango chutney is a powerhouse ingredient common in Indian cuisine that can liven up even the most mild-mannered of dishes.

We first tried packing some chutney into our Classic Turkey Burgers by mixing it with the ground turkey, but the chutney's high sugar content caused the patties to burn. Simply moving the chutney from inside the burger to on top of it solved the problem.

To complement the chutney we added some garam masala to the ground turkey, as well as a pinch of cayenne for a little fire. Stirring a little melted butter into the turkey mixture prevented the meat from drying out during cooking, and some Worcestershire added extra meaty flavor.

A little mayonnaise generally goes a long way on a burger, but we opted for creamy Greek yogurt instead, which nicely complemented the other components. We piled on some crunchy red onion for its savory allium flavor and sprigs of cilantro for a final fresh note. Be sure to use 93% lean ground turkey, not 99% fat-free ground turkey breast, or the burgers will be tough.

SPICED TURKEY BURGERS WITH MANGO CHUTNEY

Servings: 4

Start to finish: 45 minutes

1 1/2 pounds ground turkey

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon table salt

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

4 hamburger buns, toasted if desired

4 leaves Bibb or Boston lettuce

1/4 cup mango chutney

1/2 red onion, sliced thin

12 fresh cilantro sprigs, trimmed and cut into 2 inch pieces

Break ground turkey into small pieces in large bowl. Add melted butter, Worcestershire, garam masala, cayenne, and pepper and gently knead with hands until well combined. Divide turkey mixture into 4 equal portions, then gently shape each portion into 3/4 inch-thick patty. Using your fingertips, press center of each patty down until about 1/2 inch thick, creating slight divot.

Season patties with salt. Heat oil in 12 inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Transfer patties to skillet, divot side up, and cook until well browned on first side, 4 to 6 minutes. Flip patties, reduce heat to medium-low, and continue to cook until browned on second side and meat registers 160 F, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer burgers to platter and let rest for 5 minutes.

Spread yogurt on bun bottoms and arrange lettuce on top. Serve burgers on buns, topped with chutney, onion, and cilantro.

Nutrition information per serving: 457 calories; 208 calories from fat; 23 g fat (7 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 121 mg cholesterol; 787 mg sodium; 31 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 32 g protein.

For more recipes, cooking tips and ingredient and product reviews, visit https://www.americastestkitchen.com . Find more recipes like Spiced Turkey Burgers in "The Ultimate Burger ."

America's Test Kitchen provided this article to The Associated Press.