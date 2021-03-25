Snowboarders escaped monster avalanche, but not the law THOMAS PEIPERT, Associated Press March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 3:33 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — Tyler DeWitt and Evan Hannibal were slowly making their way down a windswept slope during a backcountry snowboarding excursion in Colorado last spring when the shallow snow beneath them shifted and broke loose.
“Avalanche!” shouted DeWitt.