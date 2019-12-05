https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/entertainment/article/Sneakers-star-at-glamorous-parties-around-Art-14885200.php Sneakers star at glamorous parties around Art Basel Miami Kelli Kennedy, Associated Press Updated 4:12 pm EST, Thursday, December 5, 2019 In this Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, photo, a model walks the runway wearing the Christian Dior pre-fall 2020 men's fashion collection shoe Air Dior during Miami Art Week on, in Miami. In this Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, photo, a model walks the runway wearing the Christian Dior pre-fall 2020 men's fashion collection shoe Air Dior during Miami Art Week on, in Miami. Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 In this Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, photo, a model walks the runway wearing the Christian Dior pre-fall 2020 men's fashion collection shoe Air Dior during Miami Art Week on, in Miami. In this Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, photo, a model walks the runway wearing the Christian Dior pre-fall 2020 men's fashion collection shoe Air Dior during Miami Art Week on, in Miami. Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Sneakers star at glamorous parties around Art Basel Miami 1 / 2 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 New Milford man yells obscenities at kids, charged with felony 2 Lyon sworn in as Connecticut lawyer 3 Police investigate damaged aircraft in Roxbury 4 Bethel homicide suspect’s New Milford case continued 5 Driver says black ice led to Washington crash 6 Students earn honors at New Milford High School 7 Experts: Sea level rise is drowning this bird out of existence View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.