Roar! The wild kingdom is alive in holiday gift items

NEW YORK (AP) — This holiday, all gifts seem to be in animal prints. Zebra, leopard, giraffe, cheetah, tiger: Pick your print, type of item and price range and away you go, especially in women's apparel and accessories.

Some suggestions to get you started:

TO WEAR:

Think slippers, Meghan Markle and Birdies. The duchess is a fan and the company has a range of animal prints to choose from, including a pair done in Italian flocked red velvet. $140.

'Tis the season for sweater dresses and there's one from Lands' End that screams leopard in black and white. The longsleeve rollneck dress is a simple silhouette that lets the print do the talking in a soft jacquard knit blend intended to fall just above the knee or get paired with leggings. Cozy and comfy. $89.95.

The Andrea slide from Sarah Flint is done in chocolate leopard. The front of the shoe does a little festive flip. Perfect for jeans. $295.

Unleash a loved one's inner Joan Jett in zebra print for the great outdoors. The company 686.com sells a hooded insulated jacket that can be worn as an inner layer or alone. $100. For the truly bold, check out the company's Gossip softshell waterproof pant in the same design. $150.

Gift some pre-love. CurrentBoutique.com is loaded with designer vintage gems in a myriad animal prints, including party dresses from Michael Kors, Nicole Miller and Marc Jacobs. Dig around and dig in for DVF, Phillip Lim and Escada dresses, blouses and shoes. Prices vary, as does availability.

In cow, giraffe and leopard prints, Tipsyelves.com has statement leggings galore. $28.

Vici Collection is ready to pounce with a cheetah print blouse in tones of camel, taupe and black with billow sleeves and a black tassel tie neckline. $48.

J. Crew is in the game. It offers a hobo bag in a leopard-print done in calf hair and Italian leather, with knotted straps. $378.

The options are plentiful at Naked Wardrobe, including a crop top and matching high-waisted midi skirt that might as well be a second skin. Aptly named the Snake Bite Set. $48.

EVERYTHING ELSE:

There's a blanket. It's called the PediPocket. It's 6 feet of microfleece goodness with a clever 20-inch foot pocket to keep the tootsies nice and toasty. Lots of prints and colors available, including classic cheetah. $59.99.

Multitask with a mixed animal print 10-piece set of Christmas stockings and wine bags from Target. Includes four stockings, four wine bags and two gift bags with jolly little Santa and snowman faces wearing, you guessed it, animal print hats that pull open for you to deposit the real gifts. We're talking zebra, cheetah, leopard and tiger, oh my. $38.99.

Dooney & Burke went croc for a handsome men's dopp kit. It's done in a luxe, textured leather with a zip closure and blue lining. It's name: Croco Dopp Kit. $168.

Animal print luggage exists, well, everywhere. American Flyer sells five pieces in bold giraffe, zebra and leopard prints. On sale at ebags.com from $146.99 to $266.99.

For just the right hipster guy: A company in England, Run and Fly, makes a stretch, five-pocket skinny jean in a natural leopard print with a midrise waist. Search around if you'd like to honor a rock star of your very own. Available on Amazon for $44.95.