Pandemic creates openings for would-be entrepreneurs MAE ANDERSON, AP Business Writer Feb. 2, 2022 Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 8:38 a.m.
1 of15 Kelly Van Arsdale poses for a photo Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Spinnaker Chocolate, the store he owns with his brother in Seattle where they make and sell single-origin chocolate bars. Van Arsdale is holding a laptop showing his company's website, and he says despite getting a lot of foot-traffic business, reaching customers online has been expensive and difficult. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 This photo provided by MSPExcite shows Darin Mays, Owner of Urban Wing in Minneapolis. The number of Americans looking to start their own business is on the rise, as the coronavirus pandemic creates opportunities for some would-be entrepreneurs. People are starting businesses for a variety of reasons: some lost their job during the pandemic and decided to make their “side hustle” their main occupation. (Patrick McCutchan/MSPExcite via AP) Show More Show Less 3 of15
NEW YORK (AP) — The number of Americans looking to start their own business is on the rise, as the coronavirus pandemic creates opportunities for some would-be entrepreneurs.
People are starting businesses for a variety of reasons: some lost their job during the pandemic and decided to make their “side hustle” their main occupation. Others reevaluated their priorities and decided to leave the corporate world. Some took advantage of the flexibility of working remotely and lower commercial rents.