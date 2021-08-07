Left out of Olympics, men's rhythmic gymnasts loved in Japan CLAIRE GALOFARO, AP National Writer Aug. 7, 2021 Updated: Aug. 7, 2021 3:39 a.m.
1 of9 Male rhythmic gymnasts perform before the women's rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Male rhythmic gymnasts perform before the women's rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Male rhythmic gymnasts perform before the women's rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Male rhythmic gymnasts perform before the women's rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Male rhythmic gymnasts perform before the women's rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Male rhythmic gymnasts perform before the women's rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
TOKYO (AP) — In the suburbs of Tokyo, Hiromi Matsumoto found herself falling in love with online videos of rhythmic gymnastics — a spectacular swirl of ballet and acrobatics, clubs soaring through the air, bodies contorting into superhuman bends.
But it was not the rhythmic gymnastics currently being performed at the Olympic stadium just miles from her home, where women are competing for medals in the Games’ gymnastics competition’s grand finale.
Written By
CLAIRE GALOFARO