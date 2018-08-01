Kate Spade's husband posts heartfelt image on Instagram





Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2008 file photo, designer Kate Spade attends the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists event in New York. Andy Spade, the widower of Kate Spade, has returned to Instagram with a heartfelt dedication to the late fashion designer nearly two months after her death. He posted a photo late Monday, July 30, 2018, of a desert tree he and their 13-year-old daughter Bea decorated with Christmas lights and a tin foil star made out of cardboard, writing it was "like we do every Christmas." less FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2008 file photo, designer Kate Spade attends the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists event in New York. Andy Spade, the widower of Kate Spade, has returned to Instagram with a heartfelt ... more Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Image 2 of 2 FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 file photo, Andy Spade, right, leaves his wife's service at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Kansas City, Mo. Spade, the widower of Kate Spade, returned to Instagram late Monday, July 30, 2018, with a heartfelt dedication to the late fashion designer nearly two months after her death. less FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 file photo, Andy Spade, right, leaves his wife's service at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Kansas City, Mo. Spade, the widower of Kate Spade, returned to ... more Photo: Orlin Wagner, AP Kate Spade's husband posts heartfelt image on Instagram 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Spade, the widower of Kate Spade, has returned to Instagram with a heartfelt dedication to the late fashion designer nearly two months after her death.

He posted a photo late Monday of a desert tree he and their 13-year-old daughter Bea decorated with Christmas lights and a tin foil star made out of cardboard, writing it was "like we do every Christmas."

Spade said of his wife: "She was born Christmas Eve, 1962. She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city." He found the tree alongside the home of friends where they were staying "through a difficult time," rigging it up with the multicolored lights and a long extension cord.

Kate Spade, 55, killed herself in New York in early June. Her husband, the co-founder of Kate Spade New York, issued a statement soon after saying she had suffered from depression and anxiety for years.