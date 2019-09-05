JJ Johnson connects the world with rice with new restaurant

NEW YORK (AP) — Rice was a staple in JJ Johnson's home when he was growing up. It was also a food he despised. The acclaimed chef says most people don't make rice well and rely on boxed rice. He considers rice the most disrespected food in the world.

Johnson is giving the grain some respect with his new Harlem restaurant, Field Trip. It's lovingly dedicated to rice. Field Trip's bowls, wraps, salads and more all feature rice that certainly did not come from your local grocery store.

Johnson spoke about his new restaurant at its booth at the U.S. Open tournament in Queens, New York. Thousands of tennis fans get their grub on at stands featuring some of the best food from top restaurants chefs like Jose Andres, David Chang and more.