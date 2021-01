Courtesy of the Schultz's

Former New Milford residents Don and Donna Schultz will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 23. The couple was married at the Lutheran church in town in 1971, with attendants Valerie Hager Fisher and Richard Clarke, both of New Milford. Don served in the U.S. Navy for 27 years. The Schultz’s, who now live in The Villages, Fla., are shown above on their wedding day at Harrybrooke Park in town.