Guam governor-elect wants cockfighting to remain legal

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Guam's governor-elect says she'll work to keep cockfighting legal in the U.S. territory but noted it will be an uphill battle.

Lou Leon Guerrero takes office on Jan. 7. She says it will be difficult to repeal a likely ban imposed by the U.S. government.

Cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states, but territories have been allowed to set their own rules on the activity. Pacific Daily News reports the ban will also apply to territories if President Donald Trump signs a farm bill approved by Congress.

Leon Guerrero says cockfighting has historical significance on Guam.

It's believed Filipino immigrants brought cockfighting to Guam during the early 1800s. It's a form of gambling with bets placed on the outcome of fights between roosters with razors strapped to their legs.