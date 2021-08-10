Community news: New Milford's GMS Rowing Center holding learn to row class, more

GMS Rowing Center will host two open-house Learn-To-Row events on consecutive weekends in August.

The events are free to the public and welcome adults and teens age 13 and older to participate. Younger participants are also welcome and can test their mettle on the ‘erg’ or rowing machine on land.

The Learn-to-Row open houses will take place on Aug. 14 and 21 from 9 a.m. until noon. Call 860-350-4004 for more information. Walk-ins are welcome and participants should be able to swim. Masks are required on land but can be removed in the boat.

Located on the Housatonic River at 172 Grove Street in New Milford, GMS Rowing Center offers seasonal learn-to-row programs for kids, eighth grade older (junior program) as well as adults (masters program).

The club is home to a year-round Junior Program that includes middle school and high school rowers from many surrounding towns in both Litchfield and Fairfield County. The fall session begins Aug. 23. GMS has partnered with US Rowing’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee and Northeast High Performance Rowing Foundation (NEHPRF) and is offering scholarship opportunities for the fall 2021 session. Call 860-350-4004 or email nehprf@gmail.com.

Washington library to exhibit Stuart landscapes

A new collection of landscape paintings by Connecticut artist Dennis William Stuart will be on display at the Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery in Washington from Sept. 4 through Oct. 16.

Stuart’s work, which has been nationally recognized, is largely influenced by the farms, fields, forests and brooks of Litchfield County, a library announcement said.

For more information, visit gunnlibrary.org call 860-868-7586, or email gunncirc@biblio.org.

New Milford gallery: making mug workshop

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio at 11 Railroad Street will host a “Make Your Own Mug” workshop by Roberta Ahuja on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 7-8:30 p.m. Gallery 25 is sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts.

The cost is $35. The workshop is open to those 15 and older and there is a maximum of six participants; contact Ahuja to sign up at 203-290-9939 by Aug. 16.

‘Indian Summer’ art show continues in New Milford

Gallery 25 is displaying its show by members called “Indian Summer,” with new paintings, photographs, jewelry, glass, pottery and cards range from contemporary to traditional including local scenes. Mark Wells is the featured artist for the month of August.

For more information, go to gallery25ct.com or email Gallery25newmilfordct @gmail.com.

Free author events in Kent

House of Books is continuing to offer free events featuring authors and their books this month. All events are in-person at Kent Barns.

They will be held outside, weather permitting, and inside the Red Barn in case of bad weather. RSVP at HouseOfBooksCT.com/events, and masks are required for unvaccinated attendees.

Remaining events, all at 6 p.m.: Kurt Andersen, “Evil Geniuses,” Aug. 14; Jonathan Wells, “The Skinny,” Aug. 19; Pamela Goldman, “Ramona on Corona,” Aug. 20.

DAR chapter to hold tag sale in New Milford

The Roger Sherman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a tag sale on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road. Proceeds will benefit the Roger Sherman Chapter Scholarship Fund.

To learn more about DAR membership, visit rogershermandar.org or contact Heidi.norcross268@gmail.com.

Kent Library’s benefit party, auction to return

Kent Memorial Library’s annual fundraising party, “Together Again,” will return on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the home of P.H. and Anne Nargeolet at 104 Spooner Hill Road. The event will include an art auction, music by AlgoRhythmics, catering from Kent School, and an open bar, all “en plein air.” Proof of vaccination will be required upon entry.

Local artists Elizabeth Place, Susan Grisell and Heather Scofield are among the artists whose work will be auctioned. Anyone may view and bid beginning Aug. 15 in the library at 32 North Main Street, and at the event on Aug. 28 until 7:30 p.m. Telephone bids, at 860-927-3761, will be accepted during open hours at the library until Aug. 27.

For more information, visit kentmemoriallibrary.org/art-auction. Admission is $75 per person or, to be a sponsor, $300 and up. To become a sponsor or to purchase tickets, call or stop by the library or buy them online.

Soiree in New Milford to celebrate senior arts

In support of seniors in the arts, Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation at 30 Park Lane East will host its Senior Arts Soiree on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The event will honor CVHR’s 2020 and 2021 creative writing and photography contest winners and thank all of those who participated in these contests during the pandemic.

There will be appetizers, champagne, dessert, raffles and creative writing and photography on display. Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation invites others in the community to this outdoor, tented celebration. To RSVP, contact 860-355-0971, ext. 11, or email Mmarici@candlewoodvalley.com.

Sherman Library offering backyard composting class

The Sherman Library will be offering a virtual Backyard Composting Class presented by Jen Heaton-Jones of HRRA on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

Composting is the natural process of recycling organic matter, such as leaves and food scraps, into a valuable fertilizer that can enrich soil and plants.

Jen Heaton-Jones, master composter and executive director of the regional governmental solid waste and recycling authority, HRRA, will walk attendees through composting 101. During the class, Heaton-Jones will discuss what types of composting bins are best and where to locate a composting bin. She will also discuss what to put in a composting bin and what to avoid. In addition, she will cover how to manage a compost bin and how to harvest compost.

This program is free and is offered by the Sherman Library remotely through Zoom. For more information and to register, email lprograms@biblio.org.

Sherman Library hosting meet and greet with animal ambassadors

The Meet and Greet with the Trevor Zoo Animal Ambassadors program led by Jessica Bennett will take place Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. on ZOOM.

Join Bennett, the director of programs of the Trevor Zoo, for a live online presentation from the zoo including an overview of the Trevor Zoo. Attendees will meet the Trevor Zoo animal ambassadors which includes a king snake, a ball python, a bearded dragon, a leopard gecko, a tortoise, a ferret, a chinchilla, and a rabbit. The presentation will allow attendees an up-close view of these animals.

Information about each of the animals will be presented and there will be time for questions and answers. The Trevor Zoo, an AZA accredited zoo in the heart of the Hudson Valley, houses 11 endangered species and more than 180 animals. At the zoo, which is part of Millbrook School, students actively participate in the care and welfare of the animals. To register for this free, virtual program, email SLkids@biblio.org.