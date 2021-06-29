Bridgewater senior center offering live music, auction event

BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road, is holding its annual patio event Hilltop Hoedown on Friday, July 9, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Hilltop Center. Along with food and drinks, there will be a live auction and music with performer Joe West.

Tickets are available in advance at the Hilltop Center for $30 or at the door for $35. For further information or tickets in advance, call the Hilltop Center at 860-355-3090. The Hoedown is the yearly fund-raiser for the Senior Center.