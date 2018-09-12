Brexit-backing pub chain drops Jagermeister, French brandy

LONDON (AP) — A pub chain founded by a prominent Brexit supporter says it will stop selling French brandy and German Jagermeister liqueur and replace them with products counties that aren't European Union members.

JD Wetherspoon says losing the herbal liqueur on Sept. 26 means it will no longer serve Jagerbombs — a shot of Jagermeister in a glass of energy drink.

Courvoisier and Hennessy cognac will be replaced with brands from Britain and Australia.

The chain of 880 pubs has already stopped selling French Champagne and German wheat beer.

Chairman Tim Martin said Wednesday the new products "will be offered at a lower price than those they are replacing."

The pound has lost more than 10 percent of its value against the euro since the U.K. voted in 2016 to leave the EU, making imports more expensive.