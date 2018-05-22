Amplify the peaches' flavor with this simple, warm dessert





It might seem impossible to improve on a perfect peach, but we decided to try.

We wanted a simple, warm dessert that amplified the peaches' flavor. To achieve tender, flavorful peaches with a lightly sweet glaze, we began by tossing peeled and halved peaches with a little sugar, salt, and lemon juice to season the fruit and extract some juice.

To help the peaches heat through and still hold their shape, and to prevent the sugar from burning, we broiled the halves cut side up in a skillet, adding water to the pan to prevent sticking. Once the peaches had begun to brown, we took them out and brushed them with a mixture of honey and butter, and then slid them back under the broiler to caramelize the glaze and produce beautifully browned peaches.

Lastly, we reduced the juices that had accumulated in the skillet into a thick, intensely peachy syrup to drizzle over the warm peaches and topped them with some toasted hazelnuts. Select peaches that yield slightly when pressed.

You will need a 12-inch ovensafe skillet for this recipe. Use a serrated peeler to peel the peaches. These peaches are best served warm and with vanilla ice cream or plain Greek yogurt, if desired.

HONEY-GLAZED ROASTED PEACHES

Servings: 6

Start to finish: 40 minutes

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

6 firm, ripe peaches, peeled, halved, and pitted

1/3 cup water

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/4 cup hazelnuts, toasted, skinned, and chopped coarse

Adjust oven rack 6 inches from broiler element and heat broiler. Combine lemon juice, sugar, and salt in large bowl. Add peaches and toss to combine, making sure to coat all sides with sugar mixture.

Transfer peaches, cut side up, to 12-inch oven-safe skillet. Pour any remaining sugar mixture into peach cavities. Pour water around peaches in skillet. Broil until peaches are just beginning to brown, 11 to 15 minutes.

Combine honey and butter in bowl and microwave until melted, about 30 seconds, then stir to combine. Remove peaches from oven (skillet handle will be hot) and brush half of honey mixture over peaches. Return peaches to oven and continue to broil until spotty brown, 5 to 7 minutes.

Remove skillet from oven (skillet handle will be hot), brush peaches with remaining honey mixture, and transfer peaches to serving dish, leaving juices behind. Being careful of hot skillet handle, bring accumulated juices in skillet to simmer over medium heat and cook until syrupy, about 1 minute. Pour syrup over peaches. Sprinkle with hazelnuts and serve.

___

Nutrition information per serving: 154 calories; 47 calories from fat; 5 g fat (1 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 5 mg cholesterol; 98 mg sodium; 28 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 25 g sugar; 2 g protein.

___

For more recipes, cooking tips and ingredient and product reviews, visit www.americastestkitchen.com . Find more recipes like Honey Glazed Roasted Peaches in "How to Roast Everything ."