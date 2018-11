FILE - In this June 14, 2018 file photo soldiers march outside the stadium prior to the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia during the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia. Russia says it thwarted attempted drone attacks at this year’s World Cup. The head of Russia’s Federal Security Service says his officers “took measures to detect and foil attempts by terrorists to use drones during the preparation and hosting of various major political and sports events, most of all during the soccer World Cup.” Alexander Bortnikov gave no further details in comments reported by the Tass state news agency. less