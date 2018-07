FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Aziz Ansari arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Netflix is standing by "Master of None" and Ansari despite a sexual-misconduct allegation against him earlier this year. Cindy Holland, a programming executive for the streaming service, said Sunday, July 29 there's been thought given to a third season for the comedy starring and co-created by Ansari. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) less