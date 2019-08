Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal hits a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal hits a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Milwaukee.

Photo: Morry Gash, AP