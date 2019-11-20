Lista de nominados al Grammy en las principales categorías

Combinación de fotos de Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X y Lizzo, nominados al Grammy en las principales categorías el miércoles 20 de noviembre del 2019. La ceremonia de los premios Grammy, en su 62da edición, será el 16 de enero en Los Angeles. (Foto AP) less Combinación de fotos de Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X y Lizzo, nominados al Grammy en las principales categorías el miércoles 20 de noviembre del 2019. La ceremonia de los premios Grammy, en su ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lista de nominados al Grammy en las principales categorías 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A continuación una lista de nominados a la 62da edición anual de los premios Grammy, en las categorías principales y de música latina, según se anunció el miércoles.

_ Album del año: “I,I”, Bon Iver; “Norman (grosería) Rockwell!”, Lana Del Rey; “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Billie Eilish; “Thank U, Next”, Ariana Grande; “I Used to Know Her”, H.E.R.; “7”, Lil Nas X; “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)”, Lizzo; “Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend.

_ Grabación del año: “Hey, Ma”, Bon Iver; “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish; “7 Rings”, Ariana Grande; “Hard Place”, H.E.R.; “Talk”, Khalid; “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X con Billy Ray Cyrus; “Truth Hurts”, Lizzo; “Sunflower”, Post Malone y Swae Lee.

_ Canción del año (premio a los compositores): “Always Remember Us This Way”, Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey y Lori McKenna; “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell; “Bring My Flowers Now”, Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth y Tim Hanseroth; “Hard Place”, H.E.R., Rodney Jerkins, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth y D. Arcelious Harris; “Lover”, Taylor Swift; “Norman (grosería) Rockwell”, Lana Del Rey y Jack Antonoff; “Someone You Loved”, Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn y Sam Roman; “Truth Hurts”, Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele y Jesse Saint John.

_ Mejor nuevo artista: Black Pumas; Billie Eilish; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalía; Tank and the Bangas; Yola.

_ Mejor interpretación pop solista: “Spirit”, Beyoncé; “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish; “7 Rings”, Ariana Grande; “Truth Hurts”, Lizzo; “You Need to Calm Down”, Taylor Swift.

_ Mejor interpretación pop de un dúo/grupo: “Boyfriend”, Ariana Grande y Social House; “Sucker”, Jonas Brothers; “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X con Billy Ray Cyrus; “Sunflower”, Post Malone y Swae Lee; “Señorita”, Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello.

_ Mejor álbum pop vocal: “The Lion King: The Gift”, Beyoncé; “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Billie Eilish; “Thank U, Next”, Ariana Grande; “No. 6 Collaborations Project”, Ed Sheeran; “Lover”, Taylor Swift.

_ Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional: “Si”, Andrea Bocelli; “Love (Deluxe Edition)”, Michael Bublé; “Look Now”, Elvis Costello & The Imposters; “A Legendary Christmas”, John Legend; “Walls”, Barbra Streisand.

_ Mejor álbum dance/electrónico: “LP5”, Apparat; “No Geography”, The Chemical Brothers; “Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)”, Flume; “Solace”, Rüfüs Du Sol; “Weather”, Tycho.

_ Mejor álbum de rock: “Amo”, Bring Me the Horizon; “Social Cues”, Cage the Elephant; “In the End”, The Cranberries; “Trauma”, I Prevail; “Feral Roots”, Rival Sons.

_ Mejor álbum de música alternativa: “U.F.O.F.”, Big Thief; “Assume Form”, James Blake; “I,I”, Bon Iver; “Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend; “Anima”, Thom Yorke.

_ Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo: “Apollo XXI”, Steve Lacy; “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe Edition)”, Lizzo; “Overload”, Georgia Anne Muldrow; “Saturn”, NAO; “Being Human In Public”, Jessie Reyez.

_ Mejor álbum de R&B: “1123”, BJ the Chicago Kid; “Painted”, Lucky Daye; “Ella Mai”, Ella Mai; “Paul”, PJ Morton; “Ventura”, Anderson .Paak.

_ Mejor álbum de rap: “Revenge of the Dreamers III”, varios artistas; “Championships”, Meek Mill; “I Am > I Was”, 21 Savage; “Igor”, Tyler, The Creator; “The Lost Boy”, YBN Cordae.

_ Mejor álbum country: “Desperate Man”, Eric Church; “Stronger Than the Truth”, Reba McEntire; “Interstate Gospel”, Pistol Annies; “Center Point Road”, Thomas Rhett; “While I’m Livin’”, Tanya Tucker.

_ Mejor álbum de jazz vocal: “Thirsty Ghost”, Sara Gazarek; “Love & Liberation”, Jazzmeia Horn; “Alone Together”, Catherine Russell; “12 Little Spells”, Esperanza Spalding; “Screenplay”, The Tierney Sutton Band.

_ Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental: “In the Key of the Universe”, Joey DeFrancesco; “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul”, Branford Marsalis Quartet; “Christian McBride’s New Jawn”, Christian McBride; “Finding Gabriel”, Brad Mehldau; “Come What May”, Joshua Redman Quartet.

_ Mejor álbum de góspel: “Long Live Love”, Kirk Franklin; “Goshen”, Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers; “Tunnel Vision”, Gene Moore; “Settle Here”, William Murphy; “Something's Happening! A Christmas Album”, CeCe Winans.

_ Mejor álbum de pop latino: “Vida”, Luis Fonsi; “11:11”, Maluma; “Montaner”, Ricardo Montaner; “#ELDISCO”, Alejandro Sanz; “Fantasía”, Sebastián Yatra.

_ Mejor álbum de rock, música urbana o alternativa latina: “X 100PRE”, Bad Bunny; “Oasis”, J Balvin y Bad Bunny; “Indestructible”, Flor de Toloache; “Almadura”, iLe; “El mal querer”, Rosalía.

_ Mejor álbum de comedia: “Quality Time”, Jim Gaffigan; “Relatable”, Ellen DeGeneres; “Right Now”, Aziz Ansari; “Son of Patricia”, Trevor Noah; “Sticks & Stones”, Dave Chappelle.

_ Mejor bada sonora: “The Lion King: The Songs”; “Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”; “Rocketman”; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; “A Star Is Born”.

_ Productor del año, no clásico: Jack Antonoff; Dan Auerbach; John Hill; Finneas; Ricky Reed.

_ Mejor video musical: “We’ve Got to Try”, The Chemical Brothers; “This Land”, Gary Clark Jr.; “Cellophane”, FKA twigs; “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”, Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus; “Glad He’s Gone”, Tove Lo.

_ Mejor película musical: “Homecoming”, Beyoncé; “Remember My Name”, David Crosby; “Birth of the Cool”, Miles Davis; “Shangri-La”, varios artistas; “Anima”, Thom Yorke.

______

En Internet:

http://www.grammy.com