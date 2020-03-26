Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.

ARGENTINA

1.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj

2.- “Safaera” - Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow

3.- “Tattoo” - Rauw Alejandro

4.- “Rojo” - J Balvin

5.- “Hola (remix)” - Dalex con Lenny Tavárez, Chencho Corleone, Juhn "El All Star"

6.- “Sigues con él” - Arcángel, Sech, Dimelo Flow

7.- “Dance Monkey” - Tones and I

8.- “Diosa” - Myke Towers

9.- “La difícil” - Bad Bunny

10.- “Morado” - J Balvin

CHILE

1.- “Safaera” - Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow

2.- “La difícil” - Bad Bunny

3.- “Ignorantes” - Bad Bunny y Sech

4.- “La santa” - Bad Bunny y Daddy Yankee

5.- “Si veo a tu mamá” - Bad Bunny y Sech

6.- “Yo perreo sola” - Bad Bunny

7.- “Vete” - Bad Bunny

8.- “Sigues con él” - Arcángel, Sech, Dimelo Flow

9.- “A tu merced” - Bad Bunny

10.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj

COLOMBIA

1.- “Rojo” - J Balvin

2.- “Amarillo” - J Balvin

3.- “Morado” - J Balvin

4.- “Azul” - J Balvin

5.- “Safaera” - Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow

6.- “Gris” - J Balvin

7.- “Negro” - J Balvin

8.- “Rosa” - J Balvin

9.- “Blanco” - J Balvin

10.- “Si veo a tu mamá” - Bad Bunny y Sech

ESPAÑA

1.- “Amarillo” - J Balvin

2.- “Rojo” - J Balvin

3.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj

4.- “Morado” - J Balvin

5.- “Safaera” - Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow

6.- “La difícil” - Bad Bunny

7.- “Tattoo” - Rauw Alejandro

8.- “Diosa” - Myke Towers

9.- “Gris” - J Balvin

10.- “Keii” - Anuel AA

MÉXICO

1.- “Safaera” - Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow

2.- “Si veo a tu mamá” - Bad Bunny y Sech

3.- “Rojo” - J Balvin

4.- “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd

5.- “La difícil” - Bad Bunny

6.- “Morado” - J Balvin

7.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj

8.- “Ignorantes” - Bad Bunny y Sech

9.- “Sigues con él” - Arcángel, Sech, Dimelo Flow

10.- “Amarillo” - J Balvin