https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/espanol/news/article/El-Dow-Jones-pierde-500-puntos-13384811.php El Dow Jones pierde 500 puntos Updated 2:10 pm EST, Monday, November 12, 2018 NUEVA YORK (AP) — El Dow Jones pierde 500 puntos. Most Popular 1 Four displaced in Danbury fire 2 In Monroe, Bill’s Drive-In is for ‘regular’ people only 3 New Milford fundraiser focuses on kindness 4 New Milford man charged with DUI after rollover crash 5 Walk on tap at Mine Hill Preserve 6 Danbury PD: Investigation into child sexual abuse claim leads to arrest 7 Christine Baranski: Still in Connecticut, fighting the ‘Good Fight’ View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.