https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/espanol/news/article/Alerta-Noticioso-de-AP-13759030.php Alerta Noticioso de AP Published 8:26 am EDT, Thursday, April 11, 2019 QUITO (AP) — Ecuador retira la ciudadanía a Assange. Most Popular 1 Bemer found guilty on all counts in Danbury sex ring trial 2 New Milford High wind ensemble to perform alongside West Point Band 3 Despite initial hesitance, New Milford accepts 35 acres 4 Mother-son dance set at Maxx 5 AWS ‘excited’ to break ground for expansion 6 Brookfield floats converting Center School into library 7 New Milford committee to oversee construction projects advances View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.