Werner Herzog praises new 'Star Wars' series 'Mandalorian'

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Werner Herzog arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Herzog is calling "The Mandalorian" a phenomenal achievement" after joining the cast of the streaming series set in the "Star Wars" universe. The series, starring Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Carl Weathers, is set to premiere in November 2019. with the launch of the new Disney Plus streaming service. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Werner Herzog arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Herzog is calling "The Mandalorian" a phenomenal achievement" after joining the cast of the streaming ... more Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Werner Herzog praises new 'Star Wars' series 'Mandalorian' 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Werner Herzog is calling "The Mandalorian" ''a phenomenal achievement" after joining the cast of the streaming series set in the "Star Wars" universe.

Herzog says he'll likely appear in two or three episode of Jon Favreau's series as "a character in whom you cannot trust." The series, starring Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Carl Weathers, is set to premiere in November with the launch of the new Disney Plus streaming service.

The famed 76-year-old German writer, director and actor does have a confession to make, though. He's never seen a "Star Wars" movie.

Herzog tells The Associated Press he was impressed by the practical, real-world approach of the series, whose directors include Taika Waititi and Bryce Dallas Howard.