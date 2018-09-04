The Latest: Trump weighs in on NBC-Ronan Farrow dispute

FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends Variety's Power of Women event in New York. NBC's news chairman has sent an exhaustive defense of the network's handling of Farrow's investigation of Harvey Weinstein to his staff members, saying any speculation that the disgraced Hollywood mogul had any role in the network's rejection of the story was baseless. NBC's decision not to air a story became an embarrassment, and returned to the news last week when Farrow's former producer publicly criticized the network. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends Variety's Power of Women event in New York. NBC's news chairman has sent an exhaustive defense of the network's handling of Farrow's investigation ... more Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Trump weighs in on NBC-Ronan Farrow dispute 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on allegations between NBC and Ronan Farrow (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is joining criticism of NBC News for passing last year on journalist Ronan Farrow's investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein.

The president tweeted Tuesday that NBC is now "fumbling around making excuses for their probably highly unethical conduct."

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack late Monday sent a lengthy explanation to his staff members on why NBC let Farrow take his story to the New Yorker magazine. Lack said NBC and Farrow disagreed on whether he had a story ready to air. He said NBC wasn't trying to block his reporting or caving to pressure from Weinstein.

But Farrow said Lack's explanation contained false and misleading statements. He said it was NBC, not him, who urged him to take his story to the New Yorker.

NBC had no immediate comment on Tuesday.

___

11 a.m.

Ronan Farrow says NBC News Chairman Andy Lack's explanation of why the network wouldn't air his story alleging sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein contains several false and misleading statements.

Farrow tweeted that it was NBC, not him, who urged him to take the story to The New Yorker magazine and that he did so only after it became clear that he was being blocked from further reporting. Farrow later shared a Pulitzer Prize with The New York Times for their stories on Weinstein's behavior.

On Monday, Lack had sent a detailed email to NBC staff outlining NBC's decision to pass on Farrow's reporting. He said it wasn't ready to be aired at the time, and that NBC had done nothing to block his reporting.