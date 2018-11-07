'The Challenge' star Johnny 'Bananas' morphs into a TV host

NEW YORK (AP) — During Tuesday's episode of "The Challenge," Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio managed to escape elimination on the reality show competition. Saving himself from all-but-certain expulsion has become a recurring theme for the show veteran.

For the last decade, Devenanzio has been one of the most consistent reality stars on MTV, if not all of reality television. He's arguably the face of MTV's long-standing hit reality show "The Challenge."

This marks Devenanzio's 17th season on the show, and while he has no plans to quit it anytime soon, he's now expanding beyond his reality star job as host of NBC's "1st Look," which airs in some markets after "Saturday Night Live."

Devenanzio says he's had to learn that the reality television world and the hosting world are "two completely different arts."