'Teen Mom 2' cast member pleads guilty to running meth lab

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — A man who once appeared in the MTV reality show "Teen Mom 2" has pleaded guilty to running a meth lab in Pennsylvania.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's office says 28-year-old Kieffer Delp appeared before a judge Wednesday and in a deal with prosecutors pleaded guilty to operating a meth lab, possession with the intent to deliver and risking a catastrophe.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to a sentence of 18 to 36 months in state prison.

Delp was arrested in a McKees Rocks apartment following complaints about a drug lab. Authorities say they found chemicals, containers and other items used to make the drug in the apartment about 5 miles (8 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh.

Delp was the boyfriend of one woman followed on the show.