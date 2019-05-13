Still kicking: Ralph Macchio revives 'Karate Kid' franchise

FILE - In this May 1, 2019 file photo, Ralph Macchio arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

NEW YORK (AP) — After starring in three "Karate Kid" films in the 1980s, Ralph Macchio says he spent the next 30 years passing on ideas for more. The franchise was a popular one and he didn't want to ruin it with a sub-par idea.

His mind was changed by the pitch for "Cobra Kai," a 10- episode, half-hour series on YouTube that picks up the rivalry between his character, Daniel LaRusso, and his high school rival, Johnny Lawrence.

The first season, which launched in 2018, scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and its first episode has more than 60 million views.

Season 2 is now streaming and a third has been announced.

Elisabeth Shue, who played LaRusso's love interest in the films, confirms she's considering an offer to appear on the show.