Peggy Lipton, 'Mod Squad' and 'Twin Peaks' star, dies at 72

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peggy Lipton, a star of the groundbreaking late 1960s TV show "The Mod Squad" and the 1990s show "Twin Peaks," has died of cancer. She was 72.

Lipton's daughters Rashida and Kidada Jones say in a statement that Lipton died Saturday surrounded by her family.

They said in the statement: "Peggy was, and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us."

Lipton played one of a trio of Los Angeles undercover "hippie cops" on "The Mod Squad," which aired on ABC.

The Los Angeles Times says it was one of pop culture's first efforts to reckon seriously with the counterculture and one of the first TV shows to feature an interracial cast. Lipton was nominated for Emmys and won a Golden Globe in 1971 for her performance.