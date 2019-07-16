Partial list of nominees for annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Ken Jeong, left, and D'Arcy Carden announce the nominees for lead actress in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) less Ken Jeong, left, and D'Arcy Carden announce the nominees for lead actress in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on Tuesday, July ... more Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Partial list of nominees for annual Primetime Emmy Awards 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial list of nominees for the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com :

Comedy Series: "Barry"; "Fleabag"; "The Good Place"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "Russian Doll"; "Schitt's Creek"; "Veep."

Drama Series: "Better Call Saul"; "Bodyguard"; "Game of Thrones"; "Killing Eve"; "Ozark"; "Pose"; "Succession"; "This is Us."

Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"; Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"; Kit Harrington, "Game of Thrones"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"; Billy Porter, "Pose"; Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us."

Actress, Drama Series: Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"; Robin Wright, "House of Cards"; Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"; Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"; Laura Linney, "Ozark"; Viola Davis, "How To Get Away With Murder"; Mandy Moore, "This Is Us."

Limited Series: "Chernobyl"; "Escape at Dannemora"; "Fosse/Verdon"; "When They See Us"; "Sharp Objects."

Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"; Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"; Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"; Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"; Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon."

Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"; Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"; Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"; Joey King, "The Act"; Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"; Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon."

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Luke Kirby "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Rufus Sewell, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Adam Sandler, "Saturday Night Live"; John Mulaney, "Saturday Night Live"; Matt Damon, "Saturday Night Live"; Robert De Niro, "Saturday Night Live"; Peter MacNicol, "Veep."

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Fiona Shaw, "Fleabag"; Kristin Scott Thomas, "Fleabag"; Maya Rudolph, "The Good Place"; Jane Lynch, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Emma Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"; Sandra Oh, "Saturday Night Live."

Television Movie: "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"; "Brexit"; "Deadwood"; "King Lear"; "My Dinner with Herve."

Variety Talk Series: "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"; "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"; "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"; "The Late Late Show with James Corden"; "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Variety Sketch Series: "At Home with Amy Sedaris"; "Documentary Now!"; "Drunk History"; "I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman"; "Saturday Night Live'" "Who Is America?"