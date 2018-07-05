No case for 'Jersey Shore' star's ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas

Photo: Willy Sanjuan, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrives at the LA Premiere of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" in Los Angeles. Police and her lawyer said Monday, June 25, 2018, that the 31-year-old ex-girlfriend of “Jersey Shore” TV show star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in Las Vegas after a weekend fight. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrives at the LA Premiere of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" in Los Angeles. Police and her lawyer said Monday, June 25, 2018, that the ... more Photo: Willy Sanjuan, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP No case for 'Jersey Shore' star's ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors in Las Vegas have decided the 31-year-old ex-girlfriend of "Jersey Shore" TV show star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not face a misdemeanor charge in a scuffle between the two 11 days ago.

Jennifer Harley's attorney, Michael Cristalli, and the Clark County district attorney's office said Thursday there was insufficient evidence to charge Harley with domestic battery in the June 24 incident.

Police responding to a report of a man trying to pull a woman from a damaged vehicle had said that officers found Ortiz-Magro bleeding and determined that Harley had injured him.

The case was handled as a domestic battery because the two are the parents of a young daughter together.