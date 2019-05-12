NBC's new schedule for fall TV season

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC's prime-time schedule for fall 2019:

Monday

8-10 p.m. — "The Voice"

10 p.m. — "Bluff City Law"

Tuesday

8 p.m. — "The Voice"

9 p.m. — "This Is Us"

10 p.m. — "New Amsterdam"

Wednesday

8 p.m. — "Chicago Med"

9 p.m. — "Chicago Fire"

10 p.m. — "Chicago P.D."

Thursday

8 p.m. — "Superstore"

8:30 p.m. — "Perfect Harmony"

9 p.m. — "The Good Place"

9:30 p.m. — "Sunnyside"

10 p.m. — "Law & Order: SVU"

Friday

8 p.m. — "The Blacklist"

9-11 p.m. — "Dateline NBC"

Saturday

8-10 p.m. — "Dateline Saturday Night Mystery"

10 p.m. — "Saturday Night Live" (reruns)

Sunday

7 p.m. — "Football Night in America"

8:20 p.m. — "NBC Sunday Night Football"