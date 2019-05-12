https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/entertainment/television/article/NBC-s-new-schedule-for-fall-TV-season-13839459.php
NBC's new schedule for fall TV season
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC's prime-time schedule for fall 2019:
Monday
8-10 p.m. — "The Voice"
10 p.m. — "Bluff City Law"
Tuesday
8 p.m. — "The Voice"
9 p.m. — "This Is Us"
10 p.m. — "New Amsterdam"
Wednesday
8 p.m. — "Chicago Med"
9 p.m. — "Chicago Fire"
10 p.m. — "Chicago P.D."
Thursday
8 p.m. — "Superstore"
8:30 p.m. — "Perfect Harmony"
9 p.m. — "The Good Place"
9:30 p.m. — "Sunnyside"
10 p.m. — "Law & Order: SVU"
Friday
8 p.m. — "The Blacklist"
9-11 p.m. — "Dateline NBC"
Saturday
8-10 p.m. — "Dateline Saturday Night Mystery"
10 p.m. — "Saturday Night Live" (reruns)
Sunday
7 p.m. — "Football Night in America"
8:20 p.m. — "NBC Sunday Night Football"
View Comments