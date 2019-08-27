Kim Foxx: Work of Smollett special prosecutor underway

FILE - In this March 26, 2019, file photo, actor Jussie Smollett smiles and waves to supporters before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago. An Illinois judge seems close to appointing a special prosecutor to look into why state prosecutors abruptly dropped charges against Smollett accusing him of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself. A hearing Friday, Aug. 23 will be one of the first opportunities for Judge Michael Toomin to name someone since his surprise ruling in June that a special prosecutor was warranted. Among the options available to a special prosecutor would be to restore charges against Smollett. less FILE - In this March 26, 2019, file photo, actor Jussie Smollett smiles and waves to supporters before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago. An Illinois judge seems close to ... more Photo: Paul Beaty, AP Photo: Paul Beaty, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kim Foxx: Work of Smollett special prosecutor underway 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says the work of a special prosecutor investigating why her office dropped charges against Jussie Smollett accusing the actor of staging an attack on himself has begun.

Her remarks to reporters Tuesday were her first extensive comments since a judge Friday appointed former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb as special prosecutor.

Foxx said Webb "reached out" and the "process is already underway." She added she'd be "fully cooperative" and looked forward to "lessons" her office "can learn."

Foxx faced criticism for scant, contradictory explanations for why charges were dropped . Smollett still insists he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack.

Foxx expressed some frustration at how Smollett's case has consumed her office's time. And she said it's "unfortunate" that "the integrity of the office is being judged by one case."