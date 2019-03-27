Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals last season story line of 'Veep'

NEW YORK (AP) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus has revealed what fans of her show "Veep" can expect for the seventh and final season: Her character will run for president again.

Vowed the actress: "It's going to get pretty raucous."

The final season of "Veep" premieres Sunday night on HBO. After the show's sixth season, Louis-Dreyfus announced that she had breast cancer. After a successful round of chemotherapy, she returned to the show.

The actress says it an "absolute godsend to come back to the show" and that "it was all joy, all the time."