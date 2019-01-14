Jimmy Fallon: Puerto Rican episode a 'love letter' to island

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Fallon is calling his "Tonight Show" episode taped in Puerto Rico a love letter to the island still in hurricane-recovery mode.

The show airing Tuesday on NBC features a performance by "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. He's reprising his starring role in the U.S. territory for charity.

Fallon tells The Associated Press he filmed a music video with Bad Bunny and "Tonight" house band The Roots in San Juan's historic district and it includes marching bands and dancers.

Jose Feliciano and Ozuna also are featured, and Fallon showcases island highlights and plays foodie with chef-activist Jose Andres.

Fallon says the show is a celebration of Puerto Rico that aims to show the island is open for business with tourists.