HBO doc peers into Ralph Lauren's rose-tinted American Dream

FILE - This Nov. 1, 1989 file photo shows fashion designer Ralph Lauren after presenting his spring collection during Fashion Week in New York. Lauren recently celebrated his label's 50th birthday, and a new HBO documentary, "Very Ralph," marks the occasion with a profile of the man who is the closest thing that America has to a national designer.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fashion is always about the next big thing. So how has Ralph Lauren endured for more than a half-century?

A new HBO documentary explores that question. "Very Ralph" begins with Lauren's youth in the Bronx and start as a tie salesman. The film is directed by Susan Lacy and consults everyone from Kanye West to Anna Wintour and from Woody Allen to Naomi Campbell about the appeal of Lauren's lifestyle brand.

The 80-year-old Lauren tells The Associated Press in an interview that one of the reasons he's survived so long is that he's always believed in his vision and hasn't listened to critics, some of whom say his version of the American Dream may be too static.

He also says he doesn't really like fashion; he just likes things that look good.