Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Pompeo; former Secretary of State John Kerry.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — Pompeo; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.