Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" —Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Democratic presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigrant Services; Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Democratic presidential candidates Buttigieg and Andrew Yang; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.
"Fox News Sunday" — Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.
