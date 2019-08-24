https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/entertainment/television/article/Guest-lineups-for-the-Sunday-news-shows-14374821.php
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Conservative radio host Joe Walsh; Cindy McCain, widow of late Arizona Sen. John McCain.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
CNN's "State of the Union" — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; McCain.
"Fox News Sunday" — Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin; Klobuchar.
