Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and John Kennedy, R-La.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Gillibrand; Reps. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and Nanette Diaz Barragan, D-Calif.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.