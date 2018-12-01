Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Roger Stone, former adviser to Donald Trump.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Jon Tester, D-Mont.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Warner.

"Fox News Sunday" — Pompeo; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.