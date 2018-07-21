Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Pre-empted by British Open coverage.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; former Secretary of State John Kerry; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic congressional nominee in a New York House district.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Rubio; Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.; Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J.