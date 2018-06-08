Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Pre-empted by French Open tennis.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — Former U.S. diplomats Bill Richardson and Robert Gallucci.