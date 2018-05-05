https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/entertainment/television/article/Guest-lineups-for-the-Sunday-news-shows-12890874.php
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Updated 3:41 pm, Saturday, May 5, 2018
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer; Michael Avenatti, lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Avenatti.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Avenatti; Kim Arrroch, British's ambassador to the United States.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas.
