Gina Torres steps into the spotlight with 'Suits' spinoff

NEW YORK (AP) — Gina Torres says she wondered about the back story of her "Suits" character, Jessica Pearson.

The character was the co-founder and boss of the law firm at the center of the show, but that was about all that was known.

Torres says she wondered when viewers would meet Pearson's people and get to know more about the woman.

Torres' questions are answered in the new spinoff "Pearson," that premiered Wednesday on USA.

The disbarred Pearson relocates from New York to Chicago where she's hired as the unofficial fixer for the mayor, who is married, but involved with the city attorney.

The actress also serves as an executive producer and says the new series is "not Suits 2.0."

Torres says it's "just more of Jessica in a place of evolving."