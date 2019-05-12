Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba in charge of 'L.A.'s Finest'

Jessica Alba, left, and Gabrielle Union arrive at the LA Premiere of "L.A.'s Finest" at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Jessica Alba, left, and Gabrielle Union arrive at the LA Premiere of "L.A.'s Finest" at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Photo: Willy Sanjuan, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Photo: Willy Sanjuan, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba in charge of 'L.A.'s Finest' 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Expanding a story's mythology can bring slighted characters to the forefront.

That's the case with "L.A.'s Finest," a TV series riff on the 2003 "Bad Boys II" movie in which women, notably women of color, are driving the action.

Gabrielle Union pursued the idea of reprising Syd Burnett, her film character who's on a new path as a Los Angeles police detective. Jessica Alba joins her as detective Nancy McKenna.

Union and Alba also are in charge behind the camera, as executive producers on the series debuting Monday on the new Spectrum on-demand platform.

The pair say it's a measure of hard-won confidence in what they can do and in their value, despite entrenched resistance from parts of the entertainment industry.