'Dukes of Hazzard' star pleads guilty to in touching case

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file frame from video, actor Tom Wopat stands during arraignment in Waltham, Mass., on indecent assault and battery and drug possession charges. The former star of "The Dukes of Hazzard" television show pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching two women in the cast of a musical in Massachusetts in which he starred. Prosecutors said Wopat was sentenced Friday, July 20, 2018, to a year of probation. (WCVB-TV via AP, Pool, File)

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A former star of "The Dukes of Hazzard" television show has pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching two women in the cast of a musical in Massachusetts in which he starred.

Prosecutors say 66-year-old Tom Wopat was sentenced Friday to a year of probation after pleading guilty to two counts of annoying and accosting a person of the opposite sex.

The New York City resident was charged last August with touching two female cast members while rehearsing for "42nd Street" at Waltham's Reagle Music Theatre.

He also received a continuation without a finding for one year after admitting to sufficient facts on the charge of cocaine possession. The drugs were found on his person during his arrest.

Wopat played Luke Duke on the popular 1980s television show.